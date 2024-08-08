Diese Bilder werden nicht von den Mainstream-Medien gezeigt! Herden von Moslems beherschen die Straßen!

Multiple reports of mobs of armed Muslims running around Sheffield too.
It appears they’re actually chasing police out.
Source:https://t.co/aJJkixp9zs pic.twitter.com/XGe3XGoOAm
— Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 7, 2024
After misinformation by the government and legacy media fuelled an already tense situation with their false claims of the ghost of the long dead “EDL” was targeting people.
Scenes in Croydon tonight mirroring what they have all week.
Armed Muslims running through the streets. pic.twitter.com/W4hGMvGKSJ
— Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 7, 2024
Breaking:
“This is not linked to a protest,” claim the police in London as “Muslim patrol” militants riot in Croydon following false rumors of “far-right protests.”
They’re trashing the streets of Croydon tonight in South London. https://t.co/bFsx9LUsGr pic.twitter.com/25wfOudqo9
— Andy Ngô ️ (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2024