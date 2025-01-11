Ehemalige EU-Kommissar Thierry Breton phantasiert über eine mögliche Annullierung der bevorstehenden Wahlen in Deutschland: „Wir haben es in Rumänien getan, und wir werden es natürlich auch in Deutschland tun müssen, wenn es nötig ist.“

Von
Dirk Lauer
-

Quelle: @disclosetv auf X.

