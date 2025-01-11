BLOG-NEWS Ehemalige EU-Kommissar Thierry Breton phantasiert über eine mögliche Annullierung der bevorstehenden Wahlen in Deutschland: „Wir haben es in Rumänien getan, und wir werden es natürlich auch in Deutschland tun müssen, wenn es nötig ist.“ Von Dirk Lauer - 11. Januar 2025 NEW – Former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton fantasizes about a possible annulment of the upcoming elections in Germany: "We did it in Romania, and we will obviously have to do it, if necessary, in Germany."pic.twitter.com/2sYxWE4hhi— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 10, 2025Quelle: @disclosetv auf X. Teilen mit:XTelegramFacebook