Tote bei Terroranschlag in der Türkei! Explosion und Schüsse vor staatlichen Raumfahrt-Konzern in Ankara!

TUSAŞ'a saldıran teröristlerin görüntüleri yayınlandı . Görüntülerde uzun namlulu biri kadın en az 3 terörist gözüküyor.
Die #PKK -Terroristen sind in #Ankara #Türkei #Türkiye einfach aus einem unverdächtigen Taxi raus & haben wahllos Menschen abgeknallt.
Korkunç şeyler olmuş. Çalışan birinin attığı ses kaydı #Tusaş #Ankara #AnkaraPatlama
More Footage of the militants arriving by taxi at the entrance of the TUSAŞ company showed by Turkish channel Habertürk.
The terrorists who attacked the TUSAŞ facility in #Ankara were armed with automatic rifles, pistols, and may be carrying a large amount of ammunition.
