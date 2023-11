Grand Central Station, New York 🇺🇲: Pro-Palestinian 🇵🇸 protesters trying to breach the doors to reach police officers sheltering inside! 🤯

Do you realize that this is not about Israel anymore? It is about Jihad against Western civilization.

— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 11, 2023