Berlin am 30.12.2023 und brennt schon! Polizei hat nichts unter Kontrolle!

Berlin tonight. “Protestors”. Fire. Cops. EMS.
WATCH: The video progressively feels more and more violent until..🔥
👉LIKE if this looks ‘more riot’ and ‘less protest’. pic.twitter.com/OeA2wuTHyk
— Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) December 31, 2023
Germany: Arab #immigrants are already rioting in #Neukölln before New Year’s Eve
They destroyed their countries then the cowards fled and now they are destroying our countries.#Berlin pic.twitter.com/KAeDzeHbtF
— Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) December 31, 2023
Quelle: Twitter