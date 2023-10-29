EILMELDUNG: Erdogan droht Westen mit Glaubenskrieg!

Statt Hamas-Terror zu verurteilen: Erdogan droht Westen mit Glaubenskrieg https://t.co/9Eou0rt4DQ
🇹🇷🇮🇱 Erdogan: “Hey West, I ask you, do you want to reignite the war between the crescent and the cross?” pic.twitter.com/cZ8DQnTMTD
🇹🇷🇮🇱 Turkiye will label Israel as a “war criminal” for its actions in Gaza, Erdogan says
“Israel, we will also declare you as a war criminal to the world, we are preparing for it, and we will introduce Israel to the world as a war criminal,” – Erdogan told the thousands who had… pic.twitter.com/bJGsLawrZW
#Turkey is preparing to declare Israel a war criminal in connection with actions in the #Gaza Strip. #Erdogan noted that those who shed crocodile tears in the West for the victims of the conflict in #Ukraine are today silently watching the deaths of children in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/TRbB0V8F9l
Wir fordern von der Bundesregierung @Bundeskanzler @AuswaertigesAmt den geplanten Besuch von #Erdogan im November in Deutschland wegen seiner Solidarität zu den Terroristen der #Hamas abzusagen!#Erdogan ist kein Gesprächspartner solange er Terroristen unterstützt!
LADET IHN AUS! pic.twitter.com/xwWt3JqjNe
President #Erdogan says Turkish military can go to #Gaza “in any minute”#Israel must agree to #CeaseFireInGaza with #Palestine. Do not cause a continental war.#Gazabombing#FreePalenstine#Gaza_Genocide#PalestineGenocide#starlinkforgaza#ElonMuskpic.twitter.com/pFYsHC40jx
Warum ist der Spinner eigentlich noch in der NATO? #Erdogan pic.twitter.com/k2VtAtZBl6
