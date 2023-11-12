Ladispoli bei Rom: Löwe geht mehrere Stunden im Wohnviertel spazieren!

Residents of Ladispoli, a seaside town near Rome, have been told to stay indoors after a lion escaped from a circus on Saturday. Efforts are underway to capture the animal.pic.twitter.com/GL0bQmVGWZ
— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) November 11, 2023
A lion that escaped from a circus near Rome was captured last night after around seven hours on the loose in the seaside town of Ladispoli.https://t.co/7MWb1cGPA6
— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) November 12, 2023
Un #leone è scappato da un circo di Ladispoli, a pochi chilometri da #Roma
Sui social le immagini dei cittadini che riprendono l’animale per strada pic.twitter.com/GxS7ntB4iN
— Fanpage.it (@fanpage) November 11, 2023
— Alerta Mundo (@AlertaMundo_) November 12, 2023
#BREAKING | Another Footage of a lion wanders the streets of Ladispoli, Rome, Italy pic.twitter.com/noxEffjB6O
— Breaking news 24/7 (@aliifil1) November 11, 2023