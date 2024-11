I feel so sorry for this guy. The government came and took his squirrel “Peanut”, which he’s owned for 7 years, and another pet raccoon and euthanized them both, for no apparent reason.

“Peanut” was the mascot for his animal non-profit and had a social media following of over a… pic.twitter.com/5EfoOKqelE

— ↪️aptain Ⓜ️organ (@CaptainMorganTN) November 2, 2024