Terroranschlag in Paris in der Nähe des berühmten Eiffelturms. Die Islamisten haben einen deutsch-philippinischen Staatsbürger erstochen, einige andere wurden schwer verletzt!

Terrorist attack in Paris near the famous Eiffel Tower.

IsIamists stabbed a German-Filipino citizen to death and a few others are seriously injured.

What provoked them in Paris? Israel or Indian Hindus? What excuse will the keyboard terr0rists give to justify it? pic.twitter.com/uexmCfGSBF

— Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 3, 2023