Terroranschlag in Paris in der Nähe des berühmten Eiffelturms. Die Islamisten haben einen deutsch-philippinischen Staatsbürger erstochen, einige andere wurden schwer verletzt!

Terrorist attack in Paris near the famous Eiffel Tower.
IsIamists stabbed a German-Filipino citizen to death and a few others are seriously injured.
What provoked them in Paris? Israel or Indian Hindus? What excuse will the keyboard terr0rists give to justify it? pic.twitter.com/uexmCfGSBF
— Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 3, 2023
French police arrest Islamic terrorist in Paris who killed one person and injured two shouting “Allah Akbar”. pic.twitter.com/B5xR1CbsNd
— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 3, 2023