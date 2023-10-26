Amoklauf in Maine/Lewiston: Mindestens 15 bis 20 Tote, Dutzende Verletzte bei Schießerei!

Eyewitness account of Maine mass shooter
At least 15 to 20 dead, dozens injured in Maine shootings#Maine #Lewiston #BowlingAlley #LewistonMaine #Massshooting #ActiveShooter #RobertCard #AR15 AR-15pic.twitter.com/jZB7RaiYLW
— STOP WAR! (@JPShow21) October 26, 2023
Finally !! Good work by the police Lewiston Maine Shooter Robert Caught by police 🚨 #LewistonMaine #ActiveShooter #Maine #lewiston pic.twitter.com/VOgNpROn3w
— Sundas Fatima (@sundasFatima124) October 26, 2023
There are tens of thousands of mentally ill, murderous soldiers like Robert Card. Some of them are in the US army, some of them are retired. Not only the soldiers, but the majority of society is mentally depressed & aggressive #Lewiston #lewistonmaine #MaineMassacre #Maine #Biden pic.twitter.com/EXLdETFitU
— Remzi Ametoğlu (@RAmetoglu) October 26, 2023
There’s a false video making the rounds stating that the Maine shooter, Robert Card, has been apprehended. Don’t believe it. According to official news sources, the shooter is still at large….#Maine #lewiston #LewistonMaine #ActiveShooter pic.twitter.com/aEqkYbyW8h
— Dushyant Rawat (@DushyantKrRawat) October 26, 2023
#BreakingNews | 🇺🇸Footage captures the aftermath inside a Walmart Distribution Center following the mass shooting by Robert Card. #Terroristattack #Lewiston #USA #Shootingincident #massshooting #maine #lewiston #Terroristattack #BreakingNews #RobertCard #ActiveShooter #Walmart… pic.twitter.com/WatsTLcHC4
— MN TIMES (@mntimes_in) October 26, 2023
Netzfund: Twitter