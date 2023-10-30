In #Dagestan stürmte eine Menschenmenge das Gebäude des Flughafens von Machatschkala auf der Suche nach Juden von einem Flug aus Tel Aviv.

In #Dagestan , a crowd stormed the building of Makhachkala airport in search of Jews from a flight from Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/TaBvakBKIE

Why does Russia hold onto these barbaric Islamist areas? Obviously there’s oil fields in the Grozny region, but it can’t be just that, surely? (A Muslim mob storms an airport looking to lynch Jews after a flight arrived from Israel) #Dagestan pic.twitter.com/Q8FOC6xnUK

BREAKING: Pro #Hamas Pro #Palestine Mob which stormed the airport in #Dagestan, #Russia to search for Jewish passengers are now looking for Jews in cars near the airport and are clashing with police officers trying to stop them.

Here, they can be seen trying to flip over a… pic.twitter.com/n0z7i7BqXA

— शून्य (@Shunyaa00) October 29, 2023